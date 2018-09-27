Watch a McLaren Senna Race Dirt Bikes Up the Goodwood Hill Climb

With the release of Forza Horizon 4 just around the corner, the Xbox racing game's marketing push is in full swing which means plenty of neat promotional videos featuring fast cars doing fast car things.

Since the new game is set in Britain, Microsoft brought Horizon 4's cover car, the McLaren Senna, to the decidedly British Goodwood Hill Climb to make some noise and burn some fuel alongside a trio of 450 cc Motocross dirt bikes. Unfortunately and inexplicably, Lord March has just one parking space to accommodate his guests. I think you know where this is going.