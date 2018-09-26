2019 Hennessey Goliath 6×6 Is a 700-Horsepower, Six-Wheeled, $375,000 Silverado

The Texan tuning company has managed to build the ultimate off-road variant of the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71, exactly like they did with the Ford F-150 based Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 . Under the hood, Hennessey worked its magic on the stock 6.2-liter V-8 which pumps out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque by adding its HPE700 upgrade, which adds a massive 2.9-liter supercharger that produces 7 psi of boost. The end result is a staggering 705 horsepower and 675 pound-feet of torque.

It's not often that we associate a 2019 Chevy Silverado with having six wheels, 800 horsepower, and a $375,000 price tag, but that's exactly what Hennessey has created with its newest monster: the 2019 Hennessey Goliath 6x6.

However, folks who aren't satisfied with the 705-horsepower V-8 will have the option to upgrade to an 808-horsepower stroker motor—and hopefully, that will do the trick.

The Goliath 6x6 is fitted with a host of visual and performance upgrades, most notable of which is the addition of a third axle and an 8-inch suspension lift. Additionally, the Goliath also gets 20-inch wheels wrapped with 37-inch BF Goodrich off-road tires, a custom bed-mounted roll bar with an LED light bar, and new bumpers at the front and back. Additional options include a Brembo brake setup and custom interior features that enable customers to make their Goliath 6x6 truly their own.

Even with the additional weight of the third axle, Hennessey expects that the Goliath will be able to accelerate from zero to 60 somewhere in the four-second range.

The vehicular monstrosity has a starting price of $375,000, but the good news is that the eye-watering price tag also covers the cost of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss donor truck and comes with a 3-year/36,000 mile warranty. See, it's not that bad.

If you are currently in the market for a six-wheeled, supercharged pickup truck with up to 808 horsepower, you better act quickly because Hennessey is only planning on building 24 copies and once they're gone, they're gone.