McLaren Introduces More Affordable 600LT Variants Slotted at $85 and $240

Earlier this summer, McLaren introduced the next member of the distinguished Longtail line, called the 600LT. It's got more power, more aero, less weight, and best of all—dual top-mounted exhausts. There's a problem though, because this special edition of McLaren's "entry-level" supercar costs in excess of $240,000. Thankfully, McLaren has announced a variant for the average McLaren fan, in the form of resin scale models of the 600LT.

The shrunken down 600LT joins TrueScale Miniature's collection of downsized McLarens, with 75 different models to choose from. For $85, you get a 1:43 scale model, but a $240, 1:18 version is also available for fans with bigger shelves...and wallets. We wouldn't consider either option cheap, but the latter is still a thousandth of the price of the real deal, and you don't have to make space in your driveway for it.

Both miniatures can be had in Myan Orange and Chicane Effect Grey, complete with a detailed black interior. TSM also has plans to make more liveries and colors available in the future.