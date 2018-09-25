eBay Find: 1987 Buick Grand National with 74 Original Miles

A piece of American muscle car royalty is up for sale and it’s one of the lowest-mile examples you’ll ever find. This 1987 Buick Grand National on eBay has been parked since 1991 and only has 74 original miles on the clock. As of this writing, it’s current bid is $53,800 with the reserve not met and it has a Buy it Now price of $64,900.

The Grand National is considered by some to be the last (assisted) breath of the American muscle car era. No, it didn’t have a V-8, but it had a turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 that could put Corvettes to shame. Like all GN’s, this one is equipped with an automatic transmission.

The Grand National was basically a high-performance version of the Buick Regal. They were all coupes and they were all black giving them a more menacing look than any Buick you’ll find in the premium brand’s lineup today or since the late 80s.