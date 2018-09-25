Vandemonium: This Is Why the Ford Transit Van Is so Darn Popular

When Ford decided to replace its longtime workhorse, the E-Series van, with the multi-faceted Transit, an entirely new world of opportunities opened up for businesses of all shapes and sizes. To highlight exactly what a business can do with a Transit van, Ford invited the very same companies who customize these vans to its world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, just outside of Detroit. There, these "upfitters," as they call them, boasted what their products can do and how the Blue Oval is continuously fostering a relationship with them.

The event itself was cleverly dubbed "Vandemonium," and it gave me the opportunity to explore the world of commercial vans and understand why so many upfitters ranging from luxury shuttle services to prisoner transport vans choose the Ford Transit.

First I spoke with of Brent Kline of VanDoIt, builder of outdoor adventure vehicles, about his Transit business and why he prefers them. As it turns out, he leases all different types of vans and has experience with Transit's biggest competitors: the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the Nissan NV, and the Ram ProMaster.