Indiana School Bus Driver Lets Kids Drive, Gets Charged With Felony

A school bus driver in northwest Indiana has been arrested after letting three students, aged 11, 13, and 17, drive her bus without proper licensing or consent. Several students filmed parts of the incident and uploaded it to Twitter, spreading the news across the school and internet almost instantly.

In a news release, Chief Deputy Jeff Brigs of the Porter County Sheriff's Office said the three students took turns driving the bus down public roads in rural settings. A video shows one of the students piloting the bus with the driver, Joandrea McAtee, standing beside them giving instructions. The incident happened last Thursday in Valparaiso, Indiana, which sits roughly 50 miles southeast of Chicago. After a parent complained to a Boone Grove High School resource officer, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office investigated the situation and made the decision to charge McAtee with neglecting a dependent, according to the Northwest Indiana Times, a level 6 felony. When McAtee went to the Porter Township bus barn to pick up her final paycheck, she was taken into custody.