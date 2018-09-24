This Is a 900 Horsepower Humvee Track Truck

A custom Hummer shop has constructed a colossal racetrack-oriented Hummer H1 track truck.

Mil-Spec Automotive took a 1987 Humvee, and overhauled almost the entire vehicle to make the monstrosity more capable of handling on-road use at high speed. It now sits seven inches lower than stock on custom, ultra-stiff coilovers with modified suspension geometry, with huge wheels in Pirelli P-Zero performance tires.

Go-power comes from a modified 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V-8, which according to company social media makes 900 horsepower, 1,500 pound-feet of torque, and enough smoke to get it banned from at least three states. All this power goes to the ground through a part-time four-wheel-drive system, which is more than helpful for getting that level of power to the ground, good tires or not. Stopping power is courtesy of huge six-piston Wilwood disc brakes, though because they're mounted inboard, ventilation will be limited.

According to Autoblog, a company representative told them that despite all the hype (and tire smoke) this Humvee has whipped up, Mil-Spec Automotive has no present plans to build additional track Humvees, as it intends to finish its initial run of 12 road-going off-roaders before planning future products.

