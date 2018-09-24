Elon Musk's Boring Company Begins Hiring Key Personnel for Tunnel Projects

Elon Musk’s Boring Company, which is preparing to build tunnels using the CEO’s Loop System concept to provide high-speed travel between cities like Baltimore and Washington, D.C., has begun hiring personnel for key positions. It’s inching closer to starting construction.

According to Teslarati, the proposed high-speed tunnel system intended to connect downtown Chicago with the O’Hare airport, for instance, will begin construction as soon as all requisite permits and paperwork are completed. The latest developments have seen The Boring Company hire key personnel such as Mike Wongkaew, a principal engineer for structures and tunnel design, and Patrick O’Leary, a structures engineering designer who previously worked at SpaceX and Virgin Orbit.

In addition to these two significant, recent hires, the Boring Company’s job board has added eight listings for positions ranging from software, manufacturing, and industrial automation engineers to a Tunnel Boring Machine operator and mechanic.

The proposed loops in development currently include: the Dugout Loop in Los Angeles, which would transport baseball fans and concertgoers to Dodger Stadium from the Los Feliz, East Hollywood, or Rampart Village neighborhoods; the aforementioned Chicago Express Loop which would transport people from the first three Terminals of the O’Hare Airport to downtown Chicago; and the East Coast Loop, which hopes to connect downtown Washington, D.C. to Maryland.

Musk has said he’s received verbal government approval to build a Hyperloop system connecting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. However, that initiative has yet to be listed on the Boring Company’s official list of projects. Research and development on these futuristic high-speed tunneling systems are currently being done in Hawthorne, California. Most recently, the Boring Company received approval to being construction on its first test tunnel elevator on a residential property.