Video: Wannabe Drifter Smashes E36 BMW M3 Into Parked MKIV Toyota Supra

We've gotten pretty used to seeing amateur video of Toyota-BMW mash-ups over the past few months thanks to the return of the Toyota Supra and BMW Z4, but nothing quite as literal as this—thankfully.

Today's deeply unfortunate car video brings us an E36-generation BMW M3 that can be seen drifting its way around a corner at an industrial park just a little too hot, ultimately losing control and violently smashing into a parked MKIV Toyota Supra.

According to the person who captured the footage, he was in the in the middle of shooting the M3 for some kind of commercial, presumably for a shop in Richmond, British Columbia, or perhaps the sale of the BMW itself, when disaster struck. In any case, we highly doubt that destroying the BMW, as well as a legendary right-hand-drive Toyota, was on the agenda. On the bright side, nobody was seriously hurt.