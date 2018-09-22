Kentucky Woman Arrested for Leaving Kids in Car With Loaded Guns While She Tanned

A Kentucky woman was arrested on Tuesday after leaving her two children inside a car with loaded guns while she visited a Louisville tanning salon.

Monica Gentry, a 25-year-old woman from Shepherdsville, was allegedly apprehended by Louisville Metro Police after officers found her children still alone when they arrived at the scene. According to a report from local news outlet WDRB, Gentry faces charges for endangering the welfare of a minor. One firearm was said to be within reach of the older child, who is five-years-old, while the younger sibling, five-months-old, also remained in the car for about 30 minutes while their mother was inside the Sun Tan City location.

Police were reportedly tipped off by a passerby who phoned in the situation, saying they had seen the children alone in the car. AccuWeather data shows that the high temperature for Tuesday was 93 degrees Fahrenheit.

A police department spokesperson was not immediately available upon The Drive's request for comment on the situation.