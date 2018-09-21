Watch This Kawasaki Ninja H2R Drag Race a Fighter Jet, F1 Car, and a Modified Tesla

Ever wondered how the fastest production bike in the world fares down a runway against a fighter jet, a Formula 1 car, and a Tesla? Of course you have.

A Global News video brought to our attention by autoevolution shows just that: a Kawasaki Ninja H2R superbike duking it out down an airport runway against an F-16 fighter jet, a Red Bull F1 car, and a Tesla Model S P100DL racer. In addition, a new Aston Martin Vantage and Lotus Evora GT430 were also in attendance to represent road-legal internal combustion but, after their relatively lackluster launches, they unsurprisingly aren't seen again for the rest of the video.

We couldn't help but wonder how a Bugatti Chiron or Koenigsegg Agera RS would've stacked up against this bunch. But like they say, "you work with the tools you have, not the tools you want." (That's a thing, right?)