2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Ups Its Luxury and Tech Game With 'Rebel 12' Special Edition
The swanky new Rebel turns it up to 12 with a bigger infotainment screen and a high-end interior.
Ram announced a new variant of its all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel on Wednesday: the Rebel 12 special edition. The half-ton truck boasts new technology offerings and a refined cabin with high-end materials that add a touch of luxury to the off-road-inspired pickup truck.
The Rebel 12 includes the new 12-inch touchscreen that's powered by the newest version of FCA's Uconnect infotainment system, a faster processor, and other new features such as SiriusXM's on-demand music service. In addition, buyers will enjoy leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, a 900-watt premium Harmon Kardon stereo, and unique metal speaker grilles trimmed in the Rebel’s signature Radar Red anodized finish.
“Expanding the availability of the segment-leading Uconnect 4C 12-inch touchscreen is a direct response to market demand,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “Customers have been asking for additional high-end features on Rebel and now we’re delivering with benchmark technology and materials wrapped in off-road capability.”
One of the biggest highlights of the updated 2019 Ram 1500 is the addition of a massive 12-inch Uconnect infotainment screen on the Laramie Longhorn and Limited models. While a great system, it was restricted to the top trim luxury models and not the brand's off-road Rebel trim. It appears that times have changed and Ram has decided to offer its more adventurous customers these goodies.
The Rebel is a unique truck with a dedicated off-road focus. This includes a locking rear differential, increased ride height, and 33-inch tires. Rebel is also available with a V-8 Hemi with a 48-volt mild hybrid eTorque system, RamBox cargo management, and four-corner adjustable air suspension.
The Rebel 12 option will be available in the 4th-quarter of this year on all cab and engine configurations of Rebel at a starting price of $46,990 before a $1,695 destination charge. The Rebel is built at FCA's Sterling Heights, Michigan assembly plant.
- RELATEDHellcat-Powered 707-HP Ram Rebel TRX Will Soon Be Hunting the Ford F-150 Raptor, Report ClaimsDangerous game will be afoot in 2021, according to a new report.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the Hellcat-Powered Ram Rebel TRX Destroy Back Roads at High Speed575 horsepower, off-road tires and a hardcore suspension add up to good times in the dirt.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Releases 2019 Ranger Raptor Specifications for EuropeSo how about bringing the truck to the United States, Ford?READ NOW