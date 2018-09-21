2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Ups Its Luxury and Tech Game With 'Rebel 12' Special Edition

Ram announced a new variant of its all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel on Wednesday: the Rebel 12 special edition. The half-ton truck boasts new technology offerings and a refined cabin with high-end materials that add a touch of luxury to the off-road-inspired pickup truck.

The Rebel 12 includes the new 12-inch touchscreen that's powered by the newest version of FCA's Uconnect infotainment system, a faster processor, and other new features such as SiriusXM's on-demand music service. In addition, buyers will enjoy leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, a 900-watt premium Harmon Kardon stereo, and unique metal speaker grilles trimmed in the Rebel’s signature Radar Red anodized finish.

“Expanding the availability of the segment-leading Uconnect 4C 12-inch touchscreen is a direct response to market demand,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “Customers have been asking for additional high-end features on Rebel and now we’re delivering with benchmark technology and materials wrapped in off-road capability.”