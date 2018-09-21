Tesla Loses Another Executive as Supply Management VP Reportedly Resigns

Tesla's exodus of executives continues to rear its head as Bloomberg reports that another senior member of its executive team has resigned, according to people "familiar with the matter".

Liam O'Connor, Tesla's vice president of global supply management, joined the electric automaker in 2015 after a four-year stint with Apple. Now, according to an unnamed insider, he is said to be departing the company within the next several weeks.

This would make O'Connor at least the fourth executive to leave Tesla within a month, following the vice president of worldwide finance and operation, Justin McAnear. Additionally, Tesla has lost its former head of human resources, Gabrielle Toledano, and chief accounting officer, Dave Morton. Over 40 executives have reportedly left Tesla in 2018 alone.

News and uncertainty are taking a toll on the hands of investors as the departures come amidst a series of turmoils surrounding Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. On top of a criminal investigation being launched by the U.S. Department of Justice over Musk's failed plan to take the company private, the CEO is also facing a lawsuit for calling a man a "pedo" and has received mixed criticization of his recent appearance on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast where, despite it being legal in California, he partook in the smoking of cannabis.

Even though Tesla is still deep in production and logistical hell, the public loves the automaker's newest all-electric sedan, the Model 3. In fact, the car has become a top-seller in the United States and is anticipated to rise even higher in nationwide rankings as lower-priced variants reach the market. The Model 3 received a five-star crash rating by the NHTSA earlier this week, aligning it with Tesla's notoriously safe vehicle lineup.

Tesla did not respond to The Drive's request for comment.