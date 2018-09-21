You Can Ride on a Live Racetrack in a Tour Bus with WEC’s Wild ‘Circuit Safari’ in Japan

​Generally, bad things happen when you put a big, lumbering vehicle on an active track filled with very fast race cars. But for a brief moment before the World Endurance Championship's upcoming 6 Hours of Fuji in Japan in October, the series' racers will find themselves dodging a group of five tour buses filled with fans during one of their practice sessions. These so-called "Circuit Safaris" are apparently a bit of a thing at racetracks around Japan, where fans enter a lottery for the chance to buy a ticket and get closer to the action than they (or WEC's lawyers, probably) ever thought possible. A video from last year's edition at the 6 Hours of Fuji shows the buses slowing moving single file around the track as race cars from the various classes that compete in WEC events whiz by, with a single safety car protecting the back of the herd.

You'd think the buses would try to stay out of the way as much as possible, but the video also shows them taking the inside line on a few of Fuji Speedway's turns and forcing drivers to miss the apex. It's quite possible this is all part of the show; after all, the cars aren't moving anywhere near full speed. Then again, that measure carries its own risks when you're talking about machines that rely heavily on downforce for grip on a soaking wet track.

