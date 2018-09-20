Here's What A 427-MPH Crash on the Bonneville Salt Flats Looks Like

The ethereal Bonneville Salt Flats in northern Utah have long called to those who seek to go as fast as humanly possible and etch their names into history. But every shot at eternal glory comes with an equal chance of disaster, and this past weekend's World of Speed event saw veteran driver Robert Dalton survive a terrifying rollover crash when a tire on his Hemi-powered Flashpoint Streamliner failed at 427 mph.

Dalton and his team logged an impressive 436 mph on their first run of the five-mile course on Sunday, though his exit speed of 451 mph (not counted in the official timing) actually exceeded the world record for a piston-powered, wheel driven vehicle recently set by Danny Thompson. During the second pass—the two runs are performed in opposite directions and averaged out for a final, on-the-books number—the streamliner's left rear tire suffered an explosive blowout at over half the speed of sound.