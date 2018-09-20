Here's What A 427-MPH Crash on the Bonneville Salt Flats Looks Like
Driver Robert Dalton walked away from crashing his streamliner at over half the speed of sound.
The ethereal Bonneville Salt Flats in northern Utah have long called to those who seek to go as fast as humanly possible and etch their names into history. But every shot at eternal glory comes with an equal chance of disaster, and this past weekend's World of Speed event saw veteran driver Robert Dalton survive a terrifying rollover crash when a tire on his Hemi-powered Flashpoint Streamliner failed at 427 mph.
Dalton and his team logged an impressive 436 mph on their first run of the five-mile course on Sunday, though his exit speed of 451 mph (not counted in the official timing) actually exceeded the world record for a piston-powered, wheel driven vehicle recently set by Danny Thompson. During the second pass—the two runs are performed in opposite directions and averaged out for a final, on-the-books number—the streamliner's left rear tire suffered an explosive blowout at over half the speed of sound.
It's almost impossible to imagine the feeling of losing control in that moment. The race team shared eyewitness video of the crash on its Facebook page; at 2:05, the visible blowout sends the vehicle spinning then rolling as it skips across the salt like a stone on a flat lake.
Sheet metal peels off the tumbling streamliner at an alarming rate while the nitromethane-fueled engine can be heard sputtering away. The trail of wreckage reportedly stretched for well over a mile.
Incredibly, Dalton was completely uninjured, and photos show that the rollcage, cabin, and chassis of the Flashpoint Streamliner held up perfectly in the violent crash. One shot has Dalton posing like a true badass next to the car that brought him close to death but ultimately saved his life. "Bob said he wanted to make some changes to the way the body attached to the car anyway," a post on the team's page reads.
We'd be far less composed after surviving something like that, but the man's been at this for decades and chances are a little tumble at Mach 0.56 won't stop him.
- RELATEDRetired NASCAR Cup Racer Makes 271.8-MPH Pass, Smashes Class Record at BonnevilleThis slightly modified Dodge Charger stock car achieved the feat with driver Bob Keselowski behind the wheel.READ NOW
- RELATEDWheel-Driven Car Sets New Bonneville Speed Record at 483 MPHThe Turbinator II powers its wheels using the same turboshaft engine found in early-model Boeing Chinook helicopters.READ NOW
- RELATEDModified Volkswagen Jetta Sets 210-MPH Record at Bonneville Salt FlatsThe 2019 VW Jetta used for the stunt was far from stock, but that doesn't make it any less impressive.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Vodka-Powered Yamaha Motorcycle Just Set a Speed Record at BonnevilleNormally booze and motorcycles aren't a good mix—not so with this modified Yamaha XS650.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Drive Takes a Dive Into the Bonneville Salt Flats in Honor of Speed WeekWho doesn't like traveling 600 mph over our nation's flattest surface?READ NOW