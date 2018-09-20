eBay Find: Pair of 1970 Plymouth Superbird Barn Finds

After he won the auction, someone approached him saying he has two Superbirds, a blue one and a white one, that he’s trying to get rid of and asked if he’d be interested in seeing them. Three Superbirds are better than one, so he went and looked at them. This guy was the second owner of both cars and they had been sitting in storage since the 1980s with straight antifreeze in both 440-cubic-inch Hemi V-8 engines and something called Marvel Mystery lubricating oil in the cylinders to preserve the engines as they sat.

The man who had just purchased his clean old Plymouth Superbird bought these barn finds on the spot after verifying their authenticity and now has three of these super high-value classic muscle cars on his hands. And two of them could be yours. He’s keeping the clean one he bought at the New England Auto Auction and trying to sell the two barn finds one at a time but is also open to selling them as a pair. As of this writing, the blue one has a current bid of $128,700 and has not yet met the reserve.

Based on the listing, both of these cars are fantastic candidates for restoration. They’re rust-free, straight cars that will take some work and serious expertise to make them roadworthy again, but in the right hands, they could very well be returned to their former glory. For more pictures, more details, or to place a bid, check out the eBay listing and try not to get lost in the 100-plus photos.