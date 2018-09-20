Report: First Diesel and Hybrid Engines for 2019 Jeep Wrangler Are on the Way
Allegedly, a diesel V-6 with a manual transmission is also in the works.
The long-awaited 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine for the JL Jeep Wrangler appears to be on its way to a dealership near you, thanks to order codes 22, 25, and 26 that have populated in FCA's ordering systems.
According to JL Wrangler Forums, recently published information purporting to be details of 2019 Jeep Wrangler ordering options has appeared and supposedly been "confirmed." One of those codes is the "26" 3.0 CRD motor, which would be the elusive diesel offering. As we expected, it appears to be the same 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine found in the Ram 1500 and Grand Cherokee.
The 26-coded engine, which also includes engine start-stop technology, will be paired to the company's eight-speed automatic transmission. One of the other order codes that haven't been identified yet is the 22, which is speculated to be a manual-transmission version of the diesel, although Jeep has repeatedly said that a manual transmission would only be available on the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6.
Also on the order sheet, according to the forum, is code 25 for the 3.6-liter BSG, which stands for belt start generator. The belt start generator 3.6-liter motor would be the FCA's mild hybrid system applied to the Wrangler-bound V-6. The V-6 base engine in the Ram 1500 offers eTorque as a standard option, so it wouldn't be particularly surprising to see it make its way over to other Jeep or FCA vehicles.
While these claim to be facts, it's important to take them with a grain of salt. Especially since we would expect to see the introduction of the EcoDiesel Wrangler around the same time as the EcoDiesel Ram 1500, and we've yet to hear news about the pickup truck.
The only official news from Jeep on the 2019 Wrangler is the availability of a new color: Bikini, and the addition of adaptive cruise control.
An FCA spokesperson declined to comment on our request for more information on these codes.
