Report: First Diesel and Hybrid Engines for 2019 Jeep Wrangler Are on the Way

The long-awaited 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine for the JL Jeep Wrangler appears to be on its way to a dealership near you, thanks to order codes 22, 25, and 26 that have populated in FCA's ordering systems.

According to JL Wrangler Forums, recently published information purporting to be details of 2019 Jeep Wrangler ordering options has appeared and supposedly been "confirmed." One of those codes is the "26" 3.0 CRD motor, which would be the elusive diesel offering. As we expected, it appears to be the same 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine found in the Ram 1500 and Grand Cherokee.

The 26-coded engine, which also includes engine start-stop technology, will be paired to the company's eight-speed automatic transmission. One of the other order codes that haven't been identified yet is the 22, which is speculated to be a manual-transmission version of the diesel, although Jeep has repeatedly said that a manual transmission would only be available on the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6.