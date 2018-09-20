This is the 456-Horsepower Peugeot e-Legend Concept EV

As with all concept cars (especially electric these days), the above figures may seem like fanciful promises meant to attract headlines, but none of Peugeot's claims are especially outlandish. Tesla has already proven the performance figures feasible with electric vehicles, and 373 miles of range from a 100 kWh battery isn't anything groundbreaking. Sure, it's more than anything on the market today, but that level of efficiency (3.73 miles per battery kWh) is already a reality on vehicles like the Nissan Leaf, which putters around at 3.75 mi/kWh.

Because Peugeot doesn't sell cars in the United States, and it has yet to confirm the e-Legend to be anything more than a one-off concept, it's understandable why someone would look at the car and think, "Cool, but we'll never see it stateside." Remember, however, that Peugeot's parent company PSA Groupe is in the midst of a U.S. market comeback, having opened a new regional headquarters in Atlanta this January and launched its "Free2Move" mobility app in certain markets earlier this year.

Sometime in 2019, PSA plans to decide which of its car marques will be sold in the States. Solely because of the e-Legend, we're praying it's Peugeot, but we certainly wouldn't mind a DS-rebadged version coming our way.