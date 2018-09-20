Plane Carrying DEA Officers Crashes Into Tesla Model X During Emergency Landing

An airplane carrying three special agents of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) crashed into a Tesla Model X after performing an emergency landing on a public roadway in Sugarland, Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement made to Business Insider by a DEA spokesperson, the plane was performing routine exercises with three agents on board when it experienced a mechanical failure. The pilot was then forced to take the plane down for an emergency landing on a civilian-infested road when it collided with the electric SUV.

Local business owner Oniel Kurup was driving his Model X when the accident happened and he posted his experience and photos on Facebook, describing the incident as a "serious matter". The Model X sustained damage across the driver's side and front of the vehicle from the collision with the plane, which also struck several other vehicles and downed a power line as a result of the crash.