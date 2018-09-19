Santa Monica Man Charged With DUI for Allegedly Riding Bird E-Scooter Drunk
A 25 year old thought riding a Bird e-scooter around allegedly drunk was fair play, but quickly found out that doing so results in a standard DUI.
If you think riding your Bird e-scooter instead of driving your car home will save you from DUI laws, sober up and think again. According to TMZ, a 25-year-old man was stopped at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Monica, California last weekend when he attempted to scoot by the Los Angeles police on the sidewalk allegedly inebriated.
When police noticed the unmistakable stench of alcohol and attempted to breathalyze the man, he refused. After allegedly failing a field sobriety test, he was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor DUI.
Bird scooters are electric vehicles, and as such require you to operate them on the street. Seeing a man take to the sidewalks instead of the street could be what motivated the LAPD to stop him in the first place, with the ensuing smell of alcohol leading to a suspicion that the man was operating his scooter under the influence.
The Santa Monica-based electric scooter-share company has a rental cost of a dollar and 15 cents for each additional minute. And while Bird scooters admittedly resemble the Razor scooters for kids and seem like innocuous, fun ways to navigate your city, these are motorized vehicles and need to be operated with the same kind of respect for the wellbeing of others as cars and motorcycles. The company even states that it’s illegal to use them under the influence in its user agreement.
Scoot safely and responsibly.
- RELATEDRider Arrested for DUI After Falling Off Horse, Letting It Bolt Into Parade CrowdOne horsepower will still get you in trouble in California.READ NOW
- RELATEDProfessional Boxer Crashes Into and Kills Pregnant Woman While Allegedly Driving DrunkMarcos Forestal, 28, has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and is currently being held on $75,000 bail.READ NOW
- RELATEDPeople Are Vandalizing E-Scooters in 'Bird Dropping' FadElectric scooters are being destroyed all over for sport and fame on the ‘Gram.READ NOW
- RELATEDMobility Showdown: Bird Scooter vs. Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG in Santa MonicaLos Angeles traffic is the great equalizer.READ NOW
- RELATEDTeens Allegedly Steal LAPD Police Cars for Entire Day, Then Crash During ChasePolice are still determining what the teens did throughout the course of the day.READ NOW