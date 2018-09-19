2019 Mercedes-AMG A35: An AMG for the Pikachu Generation

To get the A35 through corners more quickly and in a more satisfying manner than the relatively humble hatch on which it's based, the car gets an aluminum shear panel and additional bracing under its engine for a stiffer front end, brake-based torque vectoring, optional adaptive dampers, high-performance brakes, and a front-biased all-wheel-drive system that can go from pure front-wheel drive to a 50:50 torque split between the front and rear axles.

On the cosmetic side of things, AMG has graced the A35 with the typical hot-hatch trimmings. Some bumper canards, a small front splitter, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, and 18-inch wheels visually set this car apart from the non-AMG A-Class. With its Pikachu yellow paint job, the Benz you see here might look, erm, overly youthful at first glance. But considering this is the same segment that gave birth to the Honda Civic Type R and the fact that kids who actually grew up with Pikachu have now graduated from college and are likely right in the A35's target demographic, this looks par for the course.