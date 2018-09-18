The 2018 Roush F-150 SC is a Perfectly Brash, 650-Horsepower Pickup

The Roush F-150 SC was already a quick truck, but thanks to an upgraded supercharger, the truck now makes an astonishing 650 horsepower for the 2018 model year. That, along with some other upgrades, makes this pick-'em-up truck a serious performance machine.

People lament that Ford no longer builds the Lightning street truck. With Raptor sales doing so well, it's easy to understand why Ford puts its money there. However, that hasn't stopped Roush Performance from building monster F-150s. The aftermarket tuner's F-150 SC receives a 50 horsepower boost thanks to a new TVS R2650 supercharger.

The new blower also improves the torque from the 5.0-liter V-8 to 610 pound-feet. This is paired with a new active exhaust system that even has a quiet mode, like the 2018 Ford Mustang. The driver can switch to that quiet mode by a dial mounted on the console, or through the company's mobile app. You, of course, don't have to use the quiet exhaust setting if you want your neighbors to know when you're home.

The truck also gets a Roush/Fox 2.0 coilover suspension system that lifts the front end by two inches. This setup allows the truck to have more ground clearance for off-roading, but it doesn't sacrifice its towing or payload capacities. Rounding out the upgrades is a set of Roush 20-inch wheels and Mickey Thompson Baja ATX P3 tires.

Jack Roush, Jr. speaks of the truck: “Our 2018 Roush F-150 SC is ready to take on your favorite trail, tow your boat to the lake or handle your daily commute.”

While 650-horsepower is more than you need for a trip to the grocery store, it's still likely a hoot to run errands in.

Aesthetically, the truck receives the Roush visual treatment, including a new front bumper cover that works with Ford's adaptive cruise control system. Roush graphics options are available, too, to make the truck stand out. Finally, there's a personalized and signed engine bay badge with the name of your own specific truck builder on it—how nifty is that?

To get all this performance, look to spend $22,999 above the cost of the truck. It does come with a three-year/36,000 mile warranty, though, and can be ordered through Ford dealerships authorized to sell Roush Performance products.