Tesla's Elon Musk Sued by Cave Diver He Referred to as 'Pedo' and 'Child Rapist'

A lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk was filed by British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth in a U.S. district court in California on Monday afternoon. Unsworth, who was called a "pedo guy" and a "child rapist" by Musk via Twitter, seeks the statutory minimum of $75,000 for libel and defamation.

Aside from the monetary aspect of the lawsuit, Unsworth demands that Musk "refrain from making further publication of the false and defamatory accusations," as he's endured "worldwide damage" since being blamed of committing heinous crimes.

"Elon Musk falsely accused Vern Unsworth of being guilty of heinous crimes," L. Lin Wood, the attorney representing Unsworth, said in a statement. "Musk's influence and wealth cannot convert his lies into truth or protect him from accountability for his wrongdoing in a court of law."

According to the Washington Post, a separate lawsuit is being filed in a London court for the damages that Unsworth, an English citizen, has suffered in England and Wales. However, the cave diver's legal team did not specify if the separate lawsuit would carry similar financial implications or not.