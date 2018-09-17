Cadillac Pumps the Brakes on Diesel to Focus on Electric
Detroit sees a future in batteries, not diesel.
Cadillac is following in the footsteps of many other automakers by putting the development of its electrification platform into high gear. As a result, the manufacturer will shift its focus from the development of its diesel program in favor of the new hot commodity.
The move was announced only a year after GM had confirmed that its diesel program would live on, despite its sale of Opel and Vauxhall to PSA. Prior to the sale, GM had been developing a range of four and six-cylinder diesel powerplants for use in the European brands with eventual plans to bring the technology to cars sold in the United States. Last week, Cadillac confirmed that its priorities have pivoted to new horizons.
"We have been working on diesel, but the markets may be changing more quickly than we anticipated," said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac's Senior VP and President, during the official launch of Cadillac's newest XT4 crossover. "Going forward, we will focus on electrification."
Carlisle's words on the matter suggest that the inclusion of a diesel engine in the XT4, which was reportedly on-track for 2020 during the crossover's development cycle, is unlikely. Furthermore, it raises questions on if the diesel platforms will make it stateside at all. Carlisle mentions that although the company has shifted towards research and development of electric cars, diesel isn't going away in the near future. GM as a whole looks to continue the inclusion of diesel engines into the industry going forward, notably in trucks and other commercial applications.
A subtle importance surrounding this announcement is that Cadillac has become another automaker that is stressing the importance of getting on-board with electrification. Diesel-powered cars being sold in the UK. have been in a decline for some time now, and comparatively, have never sold as well in the United States to begin with. This has forced some automakers to stop production of diesels in entirety, or at least pull some offerings from the market. One of the last remaining manufacturers to keep diesels on the forefront of its brand is Volkswagen, but only to bridge the gap between the internal combustion engine and the mainstream transition of electric vehicles.
