Cadillac Pumps the Brakes on Diesel to Focus on Electric

Cadillac is following in the footsteps of many other automakers by putting the development of its electrification platform into high gear. As a result, the manufacturer will shift its focus from the development of its diesel program in favor of the new hot commodity.

The move was announced only a year after GM had confirmed that its diesel program would live on, despite its sale of Opel and Vauxhall to PSA. Prior to the sale, GM had been developing a range of four and six-cylinder diesel powerplants for use in the European brands with eventual plans to bring the technology to cars sold in the United States. Last week, Cadillac confirmed that its priorities have pivoted to new horizons.

"We have been working on diesel, but the markets may be changing more quickly than we anticipated," said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac's Senior VP and President, during the official launch of Cadillac's newest XT4 crossover. "Going forward, we will focus on electrification."