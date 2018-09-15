Budget Airline Allegiant Air Flies Directly Through Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is making news as the natural disaster hammers the east coast of the United States with torrential rains and wind. Normally for weather like this, airlines take the time to reschedule flights and make sure they fly around the harsh storm. At Allegiant Air, however, they just fly right through it.

According to Live Storm Chasers, Allegiant flight 2283 was en route to Sanford, Florida, from Bangor, Maine. The flight path was directly through the heart of Florence, but instead of flying around it, the pilot chose to save fuel and time by going straight through. You can view the entire track of the flight here on FlightAware.