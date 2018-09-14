Professional Boxer Crashes Into and Kills Pregnant Woman While Allegedly Driving Drunk

Professional Cuban boxer Marcos Forestal pleaded not guilty to a gross vehicular manslaughter felony charge after crashing into and killing a pregnant woman while reportedly driving under the influence on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 29-year-old victim, Krystil Kincaid, was driving a minivan on Warren Road at around 8:30 p.m. when Forestal’s BMW purportedly encroached on her lane and collided at high speed, per the Hemet, California, police. Kincaid was eight months pregnant, and died at the hospital with her baby.

Upon crashing into Kincaid, Forestal exited the vehicle and began recording a video to social media. Speaking Spanish, with sirens audibly wailing in the distance, the boxer essentially provided live commentary on the incident.

“I had an accident,” he said. “Look what happened to me guys, look.”

When Hemet police arrived and asked Forestal if he was ok, the boxer said, “Yes…not really good.”

After being taken to a hospital where his minor injuries were tended to, Forestal was transported to Riverside County Jail where Hemet police began to suspect he had been driving while intoxicated. His manager, Christina Carrillo of Jab Management International Inc., declined the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment until the police investigation into his alleged intoxication had been completed.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to those that have lost their loved ones in this horrible tragedy,” said Carillo. “At this time, we are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Forestal appeared in court on Wednesday and is currently being held on $75,000 bail with a felony settlement conference scheduled for November, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office.

A Guantanamo, Cuba native, Forestal moved to Los Angeles a few years ago to make a bigger name for himself in the professional boxing world. According to his former manager Gary Hyde, the 28 year old had already defeated former Olympian Robeisy Ramirez at that point, won three national championships, and started growing into his potential.

“He has what it takes to become world champion,” said Hyde, who previously managed world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux. “We couldn’t find a U.S.-based opponent to fight Marcos because they said he was another Rigondeaux and Olympic champion.”

Tragically, we’ve reported on a number of accidents resulting from intoxication over the last year. We’ve covered someone drunkenly crashing into a police car, an intoxicated man stealing an EMS vehicle, and the ex-NASCAR Chairman and CEO getting arrested for a DUI and possession of oxycodone.