Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Side Curtain Airbags Are Deploying Unexpectedly While Off-Roading

When you purchase a vehicle that is designed and marketed as an off-road machine, you expect it to be able to handle rough conditions with ease. However, owners of Chevrolet's ZR2 version of the Colorado midsize pickup truck are experiencing quite the opposite when their side curtain airbags are deploying unexpectedly while tackling light off-road trails.

According to Jalopnik, several ZR2 owners have experienced this, with the most recent one happening last Saturday. This not only goes against the idea of an off-road truck but also the company's own advertising of the vehicle. Before the launch of the go-anywhere pickup, Chevrolet shared a video series that included thrashing the ZR2 at Badlands Off-Road Park in Indiana without suffering any airbag malfunctions.

In each case, OnStar was called automatically and the seat belt tensioners locked up because the truck believed it was involved in a rollover crash. While this would be normal and desired behavior in a wreck, it's not what owners are expecting when slowly crawling up a rocky trail. This is especially true on a truck with front and rear lockers, a computerized off-road driving mode, and advanced Multimatic DSSV spool valve dampers.

As the video below shows, even a ZR2 that was loaned to KBB for review purposes suffered from this, but it was believed to be a fluke. As more cases come forward, it appears it is not a fluke.