2019 Subaru BRZ Gets Its Own Series.Gray Limited Edition

What's New : All trim levels now have dual USB ports in the dash. Limited trim levels get an updated infotainment and navigation system with a 7-inch screen, also capable of receiving wireless software updates. Despite sounding like features that should affect the BRZ's occasionally-bemoaned powertrain, "Tune Mix" and "Sports Flash" are in fact infotainment features, the former blending songs from music presets, and the latter updating users on the sports teams of their choice.

Buyers that start with the Limited trim level, choose the six-speed manual and specify optional Performance Package, which adds Sachs shocks and Brembo brakes with four-piston front calipers, and two-piston rears. A $400 upgrade, the Series.Gray gets unique Cool Gray Khaki paint, 17-inch black alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors with gloss black caps, and blackened Subaru and BRZ badges.

What You Need to Know: Base model "Premium" 2019 BRZs arrive at $26,680 with the $885 delivery fee, Limited trim cars at $29,530, and Subaru asks $31,025 for Series.Gray cars. Considering the similarities between the BRZ Series.Gray and the 2019 Toyota 86 TRD (both are fundamentally the same car, sharing a unibody frame and drivetrain), choosing between the two may be down to badge and option preference. Toyota's car is more costly, at $32,420, but it plans to make 1,418 versus Subaru's run of 250, and it throws in a stainless steel-tipped TRD exhaust.

Your money, your call. Of course, you could always wait until 2021, when the next-gen Toyobaru is reportedly due—hopefully with just a tad more power.