Union Pacific Is Holding Hostage 20 Tesla Model 3s from Owners Awaiting Delivery: Report

Union Pacific is allegedly refusing to release 20 Tesla Model 3 vehicles to its Salt Lake City, Utah service center. As of Thursday, the vehicles have been in Salt Lake City for a week but railroad security will not allow Tesla to retrieve them, according to a recent Reddit post on the Tesla Motors subreddit.

User Ceerz claims that her Model 3 is one of the vehicles affected by this incident and that her delivery date was originally scheduled for Sept. 8 before being bumped out to Sept. 15 due to the delivery issues with Union Pacific. She stated a delivery date has been completely ignored until further notice because Tesla can't get Union Pacific to release the cars, and Tesla itself doesn't know when this will be resolved. The reason behind the delay hasn't been confirmed, but some allege that transportation costs haven't been paid to the railroad company or the lack of ground transportation from the shipping yard to the service center.

"I haven't received any additional details," Ceerz told The Drive. "Everything I know is in the post and within the comments. They did say they would be giving regular updates though."

This delivery day is just a small bump in the road compared to the many hurdles Tesla has faced with Model 3 production. The latest change came just days ago as Tesla announced it was removing two of its paint options unless you paid an extra premium, and it upped the price of the all-wheel-drive Model 3 by $1,000. Elon Musk stated that he hopes to double production by the end of the third quarter, hopefully, the increased pace doesn't lead to more quality issues, such as shipping a car with incorrect door panels.

We reached out to Union Pacific and Tesla for comments and will update when we hear back.