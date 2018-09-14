SpaceX Signs its First Private Passenger to Fly 'Round the Moon

Modern America's Rocket Man, Elon Musk, is further securing his place history by sending an ordinary man to space. SpaceX announced late Thursday evening that it had penned its first ever private passenger to fly around the moon in its new Big Falcon Rocket (BFR).

In typical Musk & Co. fashion, there is a secret which accompanies the news. SpaceX will hold the identity of its passenger from the public until Monday, September 17th. When asked if Musk would be the person aboard the flight, he responded simply by posting an emoji of a Japanese flag. Assuming no other flights beat SpaceX to its goal and the person aboard isn't a repeat flyer (which has happened only once), the individual aboard SpaceX's first private flight will be the eighth-ever space tourist to leave the Earth's exosphere.