This Adorable Little Trailer-Boat Hybrid Has the Perfect Amount of Japanese Quirk

Pricing starts at ¥2,280,000, or just over $20,000, and there's an extensive options list that was sadly not translatable from the company's website due to formatting issues. What little was written in English suggests two options to be Yamaha outboard motors at ¥103,800 and ¥135,000 each, or about $970 and $1,200 respectively, while "TV" and "DVD" features are relatively self-explanatory. For ¥98,000 (about $875) combined, though, we're not sure that's worthwhile. The value of the MiniBig altogether is questionable, since one could theoretically acquire a bass boat that seats four plus a trailer for a tenth its cost, but the ability to comfortably sleep two and stay out of the weather is hard to knock.

The Drive reached out to this neat little trailer's manufacturer for additional information, and we will update if we receive a response.

In case living small ain't your cup of tea, Lexus just announced a yacht 65 feet in length, and if speed is your thing, Mercedes does a kevlar racing boat. We suspect both are two to three degrees of magnitude more expensive, though.