This V-12 1940 Lincoln Continental is Looking For a Home With a Big Garage

A stunning 1940 Lincoln Continental convertible is on offer for $100,000 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, from a private seller and is listed on Hemmings.

This rare and largely hand-built car is from the Continental's first generation, which ran from 1939 to 1948, with an interruption from 1942 to 1945 when American car production took a back seat to fighting Nazis.

The Continental was willed into being by Edsel Ford, Henry's son, and the second president of the eponymous Ford Motor Company. Edsel acquired the Lincoln brand in 1922 with big plans in mind. "Father made the most popular car in the world," Edsel is reported to have said, "and I would like to make the best car in the world."

After taking an inspiring trip to Europe in the '30s, the younger Ford worked with designer E.T. Gregorie to create a sleek Lincoln prototype for his personal use. The car featured a spare tire mounted behind the trunk, a styling element he admired on cars in the Old Continent. Edsel garnered so much attention driving his handmade one-off that he commissioned the car to be built as Lincoln's flagship starting in the 1940 model year, naming it the Continental after the land that inspired it.