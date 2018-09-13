Ford Issues Recall on 2018 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX

Ford announced a safety recall Thursday in North America on the 2018 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX due to incorrect door striker bolts installed in the vehicles. The bolts in question are 5 millimeters shorter than the required length and in the event of a crash, the shorter bolts could enable the door to open, increasing the risk of injury.

Approximately 555 vehicles are affected by the recall according to a Ford press release. The recall includes vehicles built at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant July 27-31, 2018. Owners can take their vehicles to the dealer and the striker bolts in all four doors will be replaced by Ford.

There are approximately 555 vehicles in North America relating to this concern, with 503 vehicles in the United States and its federalized territories, 51 in Canada and one in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18C06.

This is Ford's second recall this month. Last week they issued a recall for 2 million F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab models for faulty seatbelt pretensioners that could cause a fire. In July Ford recalled the Fusion, Escape and the F-53 stripped chassis which is used for Class A motorhomes. In that recall the Fusion and Escape suffered from faulty cable bushings, while the F-53 stripped chassis vehicles weren't equipped with the proper front wheel studs.

Ford stated it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury due to the incorrect length of door striker bolts.