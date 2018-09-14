Watch This Formula Drift Toyota Supra Slay an Urban City Lot

This weekend is Round 7 of the 2018 Formula Drift season, and pro driver Dan Burkett is on his way to Texas Motor Speedway, but not before stopping by a sponsor's shop and shredding some rubber in his rad Toyota Supra.

Burkett is the mastermind behind RAD Industries, which The Drive has covered extensively. He maintains his own YouTube channel where occasional vlogs and build videos are uploaded, showing what it's like to be a Formula Drift team owner and driver.

Burkett has been consistently putting out content all season before, during, and after each Formula Drift round. In RAD Industries' most recent vid, Burkett and his wife Renee hop on a plane to Texas for Saturday's competition. For most of the events this season, the duo has been trucking their race trailer across the country, but for this round, they stored the trailer close to TMS and flew back to RAD Industries' home in Santa Ana, California.