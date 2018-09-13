Mobile Racing Game CSR2 Releases Porsche Mini-Doc with Magnus Walker

Over the summer, mobile racing game CSR2 has decided to lend a hand in celebrating Porsche's 70th anniversary. It's produced a series of videos highlighting some well-known Stuttgart enthusiasts, as well as their cars. In the first episode, retired racing driver Mark Webber gave his impressions of the new 911 GT2 RS. With the latest release, the companies have chosen to focus on collector Magnus Walker and his modified 1971 Porsche 911 known as "Number 277."

The short opens with Walker recounting his first experience with Porsche. As a child, he became enamored with the manufacturer after seeing a Porsche race car displayed at an auto show in his home country of England. Since then, Walker has built up quite the stable including various Porsche models and become something of an icon among the brand's faithful owners. The car he's "most comfortable" in, however, is Number 277. The second half of the video has Walker take his well-worn 911 across Angeles Crest Highway, as the flat-six gives off a healthy rumble.