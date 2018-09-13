What Might Be a 2020 Cadillac CT3 Test Mule Gets Spotted Cruising in Colorado

A prototype of the Cadillac's next compact sedan, thought to be named the CT3, has been spotted performing high-altitude testing in Winter Park, Colorado.

This particular test mule wears a disguise meant to deceive onlookers into believing they see a Dodge Charger, as seen on the driver's side door and fake taillights, but they're just smoke and mirrors. Instead, its profile, disguise, and camouflage pattern match those of another (or possibly the same mule) spotted by Car Scoops in August. They identified the vehicle as either a CT3 or CT4, though analysts favor use of the CT3 name over CT4, so we'll roll with that.