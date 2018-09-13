The New Aston Martin St. Athan Facility to Produce the Battery-Electric Rapide E

Aston Martin announced Tuesday that its new St. Athan production facility in Wales will become the company’s “centre for electrification,” confirming that the company’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the Rapide E, will exclusively be produced at the new site alongside the newly-revived Lagonda brand of ultra-luxury limousine vehicles. The luxury automaker expects to create 750 jobs at the new facility.

The British luxury sports car company is adamant that the Lagonda vehicles developed here will be the “world’s first luxury marque exclusively driven by zero emission powertrain technologies.” The modern Lagonda Vision Concept was first revealed at the Geneva Motor Show this year, with its announced production start in 2021 aiming to bring that impressive new design language to tangible fruition in as little as three years.

The all-electric Rapide E, meanwhile, will commence production next year, as Aston Martin seems firmly committed to leading the charge in developing some of the world’s first ultra-luxurious and all-electric sports vehicles and thereby cementing itself as a brand in lockstep with the times. That is, at least Aston Martin’s President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andy Palmer thinks so.

“Aston Martin sees itself as a leader in the development of zero emission technologies, and I am delighted that St. Athan will be our ‘Home of Electrification’ for both the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands,” Palmer said. “The Rapide E will spearhead development of Aston Martin’s low- and zero-emission vehicle strategy. With the reintroduction of the Lagonda brand, this is a demonstration of how electrification features prominently in our business plan moving forward.”