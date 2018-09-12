Weed-Themed Porn Studio Offers Elon Musk $150,000 to Appear in Smut Film

Finally, some much-needed good news for Elon Musk. Toking up on Joe Rogan’s podcast may have gotten him in trouble with Tesla and even the Air Force, but it looks like that stunt has opened up a new career opportunity in an unlikely industry. According to The Sun, Musk has been offered $150,000 plus a bunch of marijuana to appear in a porno—in a "non-sex role," thankfully.

The studio interested in Musk’s potential acting talent is called XBlaze. In its own words, XBlaze is "a hardcore adult entertainment company with an emphasis on all things weed." In a letter to Musk that was obtained by The Sun, XBlaze CEO Jeff Dillon praises Musk for being a "fearless man with an adventurous spirit" and compliments his entertaining appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Dillon goes on to offer Musk a gig in a "non-sex" spot in an upcoming production, with compensation of $150,000 plus all of the weed Musk can smoke and eat on the day he’s there. Not only that, but he'll also be paid in "a lifetime of indelible memories from [his] day with [XBlaze] during the shoot." Even for a businessman of Musk’s stature, $150,000 for a single day's work is an enticing offer, especially since he gets to keep his clothes on.

The letter adds that XBlaze has considered a parody production based on The Boring Company. We can’t imagine why a business that drills holes would be of any interest to a porn studio. No word yet on Musk’s response to this offer— even with Musk’s unusual behavior lately, the chances of this actually happening fall somewhere between zero and .0001 percent. Then again, the same thing could have been said about the CEO of Tesla smoking weed with Joe Rogan on camera.