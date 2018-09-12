Hyundai Made a Santa Fe Cabriolet Because the World Needed Another Roofless SUV

Over the years, automakers have made a plethora of interesting design choices that some would call crazy, but Hyundai, purveyors of practicality, remained in a fairly neutral space. That is, until its Australian division decided to take an open-minded step in a fairly controversially market. For some reason, the lads down under decided that South Korea needed to make not only a Cabriolet-branded version SUV, but also ensure that seats a full seven passengers.

Earlier this year, Hyundai teased its facelifted Santa Fe SUV to the public, showcasing its new design strategy and displayed undertones of how the brand has matured over the years in order to become the most cost-effective car manufacturer to own in 2018. But since that wasn't enough to get the public's attention, Hyundai had to do something radical and birthed a open-roof concept version of the people-hauler that it dubbed the Santa Fe Cabriolet.

Now, technically the Santa Fe Cabriolet isn't an actual convertible. This is simply because the SUV has no actual roof; making it more akin a one-off safari bus that can't really convert at all. Note the use of one-off, meaning that the concept car isn't headed for production. And how could it be with the obvious lack of passenger safety in a rollover event?

In actuality, this car's life started and ended with a television commercial. Hyundai needed a roofless version of its Santa Fe SUV to use in a commercial that highlighted certain features that a camera could otherwise not capture. After the filming, the Santa Fe was stored away until Car Advice asked the automaker to take the vehicle for a spin.