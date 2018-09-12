Dale Earnheardt Jr. Admits to Enduring 20-Plus Concussions

Stock car racing driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted in an interview that he has received more than 20 concussions throughout his 19-year career. Earnhardt's numerous concussions put him at risk for a condition called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known to many simply as CTE. This condition is believed to be caused by repeated head trauma, and can cause reduced impulse control, unstable mood, and memory loss.

"It may be 20 to 25, I would say," said Earnhardt of his concussion count in an interview. Earnhardt also revealed that he hid most of them, fearing they could impact his career.

"The majority of those I wouldn't have told anybody about," he continued. "Any time you have a head injury...Your brain is your computer, you know, and people don't have the faith in it healing like a broken bone."

"There's instances [sic] in the past where guys have had head injuries, visually you can see that it's affected them permanently. If you go to somebody and say, 'man, you know, I rung my bell, and I'm real messed-up, I'm gonna take a break, and I'm gonna come back a hundred percent,' you know that person's always gonna have that in the back of their mind, and when you don't run a good race, are they gonna go, 'hmm, I wonder if he's just not the same any more.'"