Oh La La: There's a 95-Mile Ferrari LaFerrari Up for Auction Right Now
This ultra-rare Italian hypercar is well on its way to breaking records on Bring a Trailer's online auction block.
On Tuesday, auto auction website Bring a Trailer posted a listing for a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari with a resoundingly low 95 miles on the clock. While BaT usually deals in quirky vintage fare, modern supercars do pop up on the site quite often—McLarens and Porsche Turbos seem to be par for the course—but the peak may have been reached with this Italian stallion in terms of performance and outright desirability.
At the time of writing, the auction's only been running for a matter of hours, and the Ferrari hypercar has already racked up bids to the tune of $2.45 million. Assuming the car meets its reserve price, this will be the highest-dollar auction ever performed on Bring a Trailer, and by a wide margin. A recent LaFerrari auction conducted by RM Sotheby's at Monterey saw the car selling for $3.3 million. The RM car, however, had around 150 miles on it, so we could see the BaT example going for even more.
There are a few reasons why this car is so valuable, with the first of all being rarity. Only 499 LaFerraris were built in the four years of its production from 2013 to 2016. Then there's the provenance of the Ferrari hypercar brand. This Maranello-made machine was built to succeed the F40, F50, and Enzo before it, and it has ample performance for the task. The LaFerrari utilizes a complex hybrid system, in which an electric motor and naturally aspirated V-12 are conjoined to shove more than 950 horsepower to the rear wheels.
This particular Ferarri has been owned since new by Naples Motorsports, a dealer out of Naples, Florida. It comes with a black roof draped over a Rosso Corsa red body and has eye-catching red leather seats to match. The seller has also filmed this video for prospective buyers, going over the car and all the accessories that come along with it.
If the LaFerrari does sell, expect it to influence the market, particularly online as many more high-end collectors are drawn to the digital marketplace for their next acquisition which can be purchased from the comfort of their home.
