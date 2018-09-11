Post Malone Totaled His Rolls-Royce Wraith, Upgraded to Brand-New Phantom

Post Malone bought himself a $420,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom just one day after a Kia crashed into his previous ride, an equally luxurious albeit $100,000 cheaper Rolls-Royce Wraith model which got severely damaged during the accident, TMZ reports.

“I f*cking totaled my other one so we went and got…the bigger one, the funner one,” the artist said in a TMZ video clip.

Malone hasn’t exactly had the best month. The "Rockstar' rapper was involved in an emergency landing when two tires of his private jet blew out during takeoff three weeks ago. His friend and peer, Mac Miller, died at the age of 26 last Friday. The Kia crash that same night just served as the proverbial cherry on top of terribly unfortunate incidents in the young musician's life.

In case you're wondering just how bad the crash really was, the following photo captured at the scene shows a pretty banged up driver's seat section.