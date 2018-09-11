Post Malone Totaled His Rolls-Royce Wraith, Upgraded to Brand-New Phantom

The famous rapper relieved some stress by shopping for a new car one day after getting t-boned by a Kia.

By Marco Margaritoff
Rolls-Royce/Getty
Post Malone bought himself a $420,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom just one day after a Kia crashed into his previous ride, an equally luxurious albeit $100,000 cheaper Rolls-Royce Wraith model which got severely damaged during the accident, TMZ reports

“I f*cking totaled my other one so we went and got…the bigger one, the funner one,” the artist said in a TMZ video clip.

Malone hasn’t exactly had the best month. The "Rockstar' rapper was involved in an emergency landing when two tires of his private jet blew out during takeoff three weeks ago. His friend and peer, Mac Miller, died at the age of 26 last Friday. The Kia crash that same night just served as the proverbial cherry on top of terribly unfortunate incidents in the young musician's life.

In case you're wondering just how bad the crash really was, the following photo captured at the scene shows a pretty banged up driver's seat section.

Fortunately, the 23-year-old escaped the crash unscathed, with nothing but gratitude for his health and genuine thanks to supportive onlookers at the scene as a result. If there’s one thing that can temporarily alleviate some of the stress of these trying times, of course, for a young man like Post, it’s a new car. In the wake of this unfortunate hat-trick of recent events, the inclination to spend some of his hard-earned money on a new Rolls makes a certain amount of sense. 

To be clear, there's been no sign of driving under the influence of any other kind of intoxication causing Friday night's accident. As a matter of fact, reports say that Post Malone wasn't even driving the Wraith, and as TMZ writes, it could've been the illegal U-turn that Malone's driver made that resulted in the above wreckage. Ultimately, everyone involved is safe and sound, which is really all that currently matters.

