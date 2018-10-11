Caffeine and Octane: Interviewing the Masterminds Behind America's Largest Car Show

For more than a decade, the folks behind Atlanta's Caffeine and Octane (C&O) have been putting on events and meet-ups that embrace car lovers of all backgrounds. Like clockwork, the first Sunday of every month thousands of auto enthusiasts show up with their cars rain or shine, awarding the large-scale event enough popularity to earn its very own TV show on the NBC Sports Network.

Talon Homer

On the TV show, hosts Skip Smith, Bryan Fuller, and Rickey Gadson roam Caffeine and Octane events to pick their favorite cars and have conversations with the owners. The program also includes segments featuring on-the-road interviews with notable people in the car community. It recently had an episode featuring Porsche trendsetter Magnus Walker and his 1974 911 Carrera in the north Georgia mountains. The Drive had the opportunity to pick the brains of C&O CEO Bruce Piefke, car collector and TV host Skip Smith, and executive producer Ed Coughlin. There, in the midst of vehicular craziness, we learned about the provenance of the largest weekly car gathering in America and some of its lesser known facts. Bruce Piefke, CEO

Talon Homer

The Drive: How long have you been running the show and what inspired you to get into it? Bruce Piefke: Caffeine and Octane began in 2006 [so 12 years]. It was a retired Delta Airlines pilot and a few other friends including Skip Smith, one of the hosts of the TV show [who got him into it]. They just wanted to get together and hang out with their buddies, and you know car people are connected, so it just organically grew before anybody started hosting it on the Internet. We grew into this mall we're currently at. Actually, we used four or five other locations before we got here about four years ago. Once we got here we were at probably at eight- or nine-hundred cars, and now it's grown to over 3,000. This has turned it into the largest monthly car show in America. Do you run shows through the winter? Yes. True enthusiasts come out rain or shine. We are in the south, but we've been out here when it's been in the teens before. You know they will come out. It's kind of a badge of honor.

Talon Homer

Talon Homer

Are there any particular cars you like to see at the show? What I love most about Caffeine and Octane is the variety. I love that you'll have a Corvette next to a Volkswagen, next to a Morris Minor, next to a Dodge Dart. The variety is what makes it great. We're also about the stories behind the cars. It's the camaraderie, it's the friendships that are made here that are what's most important. There are amazing cars everywhere, but it's the people that make the show. Skip Smith, TV Host

Talon Homer