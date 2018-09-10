Rule the Slopes with this Cadillac Limousine Snowcat on Craigslist in Canada

What happens when a old Bombardier Snowcat and a 1989 Cadillac Brougham limousine get together and have a baby? Were such an endeavor biologically or mechanically possible, it might look something like this classy beast, which is now for sale in Canada at a bargain price of $6,000. All that's missing is a denim tuxedo.

There's a class of car builders who never stop to ask why, and thankfully Robert Falck is one of those people. The British Columbia resident originally cobbled together the masterpiece before us for a local movie production in Vancouver, then bought it back once filming had been completed. This isn't some immobile sculpture, though—the beautiful monster actually runs, drives, and maintains the Cadillac's suitably plush Malaise-era interior.