Historic Typhoon Jebi Floods Ferrari Dealership in Japan, Destroys 53 Cars

Japan now has 51 fewer Ferraris on its soil after last week's historic Typhoon Jebi sent three feet of seawater surging into one of the Italian automaker's showrooms on an artificial island in the city of Kobe, destroying around $9 million in high-end supercars, according to Yahoo Japan. Are we looking at the next great salvage auction find, or does the combination of saltwater and Italian electronics have your project-car-hell senses going equally haywire?

The country is still cleaning up this week after Typhoon Jebi slammed the island nation with 130 mph winds and rushing floodwaters that claimed the lives of at least 11 people, making it the strongest such storm to hit Japan in decades. Tens of thousands of people evacuated from low-lying coastal areas like Rokko Island, a manmade neighborhood that sits just a few feet above Osaka Bay in the city of Kobe. Unfortunately, the owner of a Ferrari dealership on the island wasn't able to get his inventory to higher ground before the typhoon struck.