2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Makes Off-Roading Easier With New 'Trail Control'
Think of it as cruise control that can tackle extremely rough terrain.
Ford announced Monday that the updated 2019 F-150 Raptor will come with an all new feature called Trail Control.
Trail Control is an off-road cruise control that enables drivers to focus on steering and navigating through off-road obstacles. Once activated by utilizing the dedicated Trail Control button the feature can be used from one mile per hour up to 20 miles per hour and the speed is able to be adjusted by utilizing the steering wheel controls. According to the press release, Ford claims that the F-150 Raptor is the only truck that can use Trail Control in all of its four-wheel drive modes.
Ford released a video on its YouTube channel Friday that shows some of the uses and capabilities of Trail Control. One of the capabilities includes the ability of Trail Control to help slowly dig the truck out of the sand, controlling the throttle to better modulate it. Ford also says that Trail Control is useful in climbing steep obstacles as the truck directs the torque to each wheel and then is able to apply the brakes to control the trucks decent down the other side.
Ford is not the first company to develop a system like this in their extreme off-road vehicles. Toyota has Crawl Control, a similar feature included on the off-road trims of the Tacoma and 4Runner and is standard on the Land Cruiser, which functions much in the same way as the Trail Control offered by Ford, but is limited to a low-range gear and approximately five miles per hour. Land Rover also offers such a system with its All Terrain Progress Control which can be found across their lineup, including the Range Rover Velar.
Ford states that the updated 2019 F-150 Raptor will be arriving at dealers in late 2018 and it will be available on the all new 2019 Ranger which will be at dealers starting early next year.
