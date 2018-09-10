BMW Reveals New X3 M and X4 M at Nürburgring Test

"With their M specific performance characteristics, the BMW X3 M and the BMW X4 M will set benchmarks in terms of dynamics in their respective vehicle segment," stated BMW M president Frank van Meel in BMW's press release.

BMW has said nothing of the vehicles' respective horsepower, but considering the X3 M's semi-analogous sedan counterpart the M3 makes 425 horsepower, it may be fair to expect similar of the X3 M and X4 M. Likewise, while price point is net yet known, we know that the 2018 M4's price tag comes in at $68,700, and considering the X4 starts a few grand above the 4-series, it may be reasonable to expect the X4 M to come in somewhere in the low-to-mid $70,000 range. Similar retail pricing may be true for the X3 M, as the X3 is closer in price to the X4 than the 3-series.