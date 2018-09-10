Tesla's Elon Musk Wants to Double Current Vehicle Production by End of Q3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk circulated an internal memo that revealed an expectation to double Q2 vehicle production in Q3. The company memo was later published by the automaker on Friday.

Tesla's Q2 production totaled 53,339 vehicles, the majority of which were Model 3s, at 28,578 manufactured (53.6 percent). Weekly Model 3 production surpassed 5,000 units for the first time at the end of July, and Tesla is thought not to have looked back since, with an independent estimate of Model 3 sales exceeding 20,000 in August.

If Tesla has been able to maintain the same production momentum it showed in the twilight of Q2, production of Model 3s at the end of Q3 is likely to total more than 65,000, a total of 13 weeks elapsing between the quarter's start and end. In the company's Q2 earnings report, however, Tesla projected a more conservative 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3s throughout the quarter, despite plans to escalate Model 3 output to 6,000 cars weekly by the end of August, according to Business Insider.