2020 Kia Telluride Three-Row SUV Debuts During New York Fashion Week

A customized version of the 2020 Kia Telluride SUV made its first public appearance today at New York Fashion Week. Two years after the full-size SUV was unveiled at the 2016 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, it made quite a statement on the fashion runway in the Big Apple. The bespoke SUV was influenced by fashion designer Brandon Maxwell’s 2019 Spring-Summer apparel collection—and his Texas roots. According to a press release, the eight passenger Telluride production model comes with a new, V-6-powered option that is several inches longer and wider than Kia’s seven passenger Sorento midsize SUV.

This automotive art mash-up between Maxwell and Kia is two-fold. Maxwell wanted to give back to his hometown of Marfa, Texas and Kia’s philanthropic wing is donating funding to the Marfa public schools. “I wanted a partner who could help fill a need in Marfa’s public school system and Kia was looking to create a unique integration for their new Telluride,” said Maxwell in a press release. This tailored Telluride was designed to compliment and accentuate Maxwell’s Lone Star State roots. The SUV includes natural wood interior trim and saddle-inspired double-stitched leather on the dash, door panels, and grab handles. Similar leather details cover the outside rearview mirrors and door handles.

Kia

The exterior is a deep green. It has custom front and rear bumpers, skidplates, and sidestep sills that depict a ranch-ready look that’s backed up with a hidden winch and a snorkel for wading through any creek or river. The 265/50R-20 off-road tires wrap around flat-black alloy wheels and the spare tire has been custom mounted to the rear hatch, which opens to a metal- and leather-trimmed cargo area. A custom wood and aluminum roof rack with a beautiful custom leather tow strap tongue finish this Kia fashion accessory.

Kia