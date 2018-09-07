40,000-Square-Foot Stand-Alone Ram Dealership Opens in California
The $10 million complex is the largest Ram dealership at almost the size of a football field.
The opening of the largest Ram dealership in the country was celebrated Friday by HW Hunter Ram of The West Truck Center in Lancaster, California. The new 40,000-square-foot facility is now the largest Ram stand-alone dealership in the U.S. and its size is comparable to a football field.
The Ram of the West Truck Center forms part of a multiyear strategy by FCA to open more stand-alone Ram dealerships in select markets. The Ram brand, first launched in 2009, has seen significant sales growth, especially this 2018 with the introduction of the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck. In fact, the Ram brand reported its highest sales for August ever with more than 54,800 vehicles sold. FCA is selling the new truck alongside the older model, now known as Ram Classic. Besides light-duty and heavy-duty pickups, the Ram brand also includes ProMaster and ProMaster City vans.
Tom Fuller, co-owner of HW Hunter stated, “Our customers deserve the finest sales and service experience possible and with this new expansion we can address all of their needs whether it is buying a new truck or just getting the oil changed.”
The Ram of the West Truck Center has been designed to include three state-of-the-art Quick Lube stalls for oil changes and quick maintenance, heavy-duty lifts, large service bays, and a well-stocked parts and accessories department. And it employs 70 individuals to run the establishment.
